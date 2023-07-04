June at MIKROE

Hello MIKROE User,

We know it's hard keeping up with us! But don't worry. We are here to present you with the highlights of the month! Enjoy the list:

What's new

We are thrilled to announce that June was an incredibly exciting month for us as we launched a total of 22 new products! In our shop, you can find 20 brand new Click boards™, designed to enhance your projects with ease. Additionally, we are proud to introduce a new Clicker starter board, providing even more options for your creative endeavors, as well as one new component. Stay tuned for more releases in the coming months as we continue to push the boundaries!

What's new

Until next time, continue following us on our social media for daily updates!

Your MIKROE