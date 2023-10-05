NECTO Studio Update 5.0 – We Are Leveling Up!

Unlock a world of possibilities with our latest IDE upgrade! Elevate your embedded systems development experience by seamlessly transitioning from v4.0 to the cutting-edge v5.0. Brace yourself for a host of benefits that go beyond mere version numbers. Experience the power of streamlined workflows that redefine efficiency and boost productivity. Our upgraded IDE promises to be a game-changer, enhancing the overall quality of your embedded projects. Don't just upgrade, elevate your development journey with us! As you may already know, NECTO is a specialized software tool designed for the development, testing, and deployment of software on embedded systems, such as microcontrollers or development boards. NECTO is getting three new features up its sleeve: New Code Editor

USB Host/Device stack

Ethernet dual IPv4/IPv6 stack

NEW FEATURES

1. “VS Code-like” Code Editor

We have replaced old editor component with new and modern Monaco Editor. For those who are unfamiliar, Monaco Editor is the same editor that powers Visual Studio Code, one of the most popular development environments in the tech industry. Its introduction to NECTO Studio is a testament to our dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

This brings a lot of new and improved cool features:

Intelligent Code Completion

Better Error Detection

Multi-Cursor Support

Word-based Suggestions

Find and Replace Better bracket Matching

Find in files

Improved Goto symbol view

Goto references improved

Replace in Files

2. USB Host/Device stack is now supported in mikroSDK

From this point on NECTO has USB library supported - tinyUSB library – to be precise! This library can be a game-changer for developers working on projects that involve USB connectivity in embedded systems.

The tinyUSB library is a lightweight and highly efficient USB stack designed for microcontrollers and small-footprint devices. By integrating tinyUSB support into NECTO (into mikroSDK to be concrete), developers gain the advantage of simplified USB driver development and easy integration of USB functionality into their projects.

Some of the DEVICE STACK features You can utilize:

Audio Class 2.0 (UAC2)

Bluetooth Host Controller Interface (BTH HCI)

Communication Device Class (CDC) Human Interface Device (HID)

Mass Storage Class (MSC)

Musical Instrument Digital Interface (MIDI)

Some of the HOST STACK features You can utilize:

Vendor serial over USB: FTDI, CP210x

Human Interface Device (HID)

Mass Storage Class (MSC)

Moreover, it enables developers to harness the full potential of USB capabilities in their embedded systems, opening up new possibilities for IoT devices, sensors, and other applications that require USB connectivity. In essence, supporting NECTO with the tinyUSB library empowers developers to seamlessly incorporate USB functionality into their projects, fostering innovation and efficiency in embedded system development.

3. Ethernet dual IPv4/IPv6 stack is now supported in mikroSDK

Another Library had been integrated into NECTO – CycloneTCP stack! Integrating the CycloneTCP library into NECTO can be a significant boon for developers engaged in network-centric embedded system projects.

CycloneTCP is a robust and highly efficient TCP/IP stack tailored for resource-constrained devices, making it an ideal choice for embedded systems. By extending support for CycloneTCP within NECTO, developers gain access to a wealth of networking capabilities, including IPv4 and IPv6 support, various transport protocols, such as TCP, UDP, ICMP, DHCP, DNS, and more.

This NECTO/mikroSDK integration simplifies the process of building connected devices, IoT solutions, or networked applications, as developers can leverage CycloneTCP's optimized codebase and comprehensive networking features directly from their development environment.

Ultimately, supporting NECTO with CycloneTCP empowers developers to create reliable and efficient networked embedded systems while reducing development effort and accelerating time-to-market, which is crucial in the competitive world of embedded systems development.

IMPROVEMENTS

1. Better “interrupts” control in NECTO projects

We have developed unified APIs to easily implement additional interrupts in your project. Easily combine automatically enabled interrupts for different module (e.g. UART, USB, Ethernet) setup by mikroSDK with custom user requested interrupts.

Expansion in Hardware Support

MikroElektronika’s update also expands support for new hardware boards such as Clicker 4 for STM32F4. Additionally, the update brings in new MCU cards like SiBRAIN for ATmega2560 and SiBRAIN for ATmega1280.

Wrapping Up

Stay at the forefront of development excellence – unlock new horizons, enhance productivity, and ensure compatibility with cutting-edge technologies by this NECTO update, which had major Code Editor swap! You are now able to build your IoT device with ease because of the Ethernet Stack we introduced, as well as USB library embedded into our Software Development Kit, mikroSDK!

What's coming next?

LVGL Support in Necto Studio – Library and Designer

Integration of NEW compiler toolchains into NECTO Studio

CODEGRIP Enhance speed of programming and debugging over WiFi interface

MikroSDK 2.10.0 middleware enhancement: RTC, LCD... Supporting more hardware kits from different vendors



For a full list of all improvements and bug fixes please check out the RoadMap and Release changes on the NECTO Studio page.