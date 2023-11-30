Planet Debug Shines at IoT Day Mexico City 2023

This month, MOUSER hosted IoT Day 2023 in Mexico City bringing together enthusiasts, experts, and industry leaders to delve into the latest developments in the Internet of Things (IoT). Among the participants was our LATAM partner - MICROSIDE, which made a significant impact with its insightful presentation and a live demonstration of our innovative platform, Planet Debug. IoT Day Mexico City 2023 proved to be a melting pot of knowledge, offering attendees an immersive experience into the latest trends and applications of IoT within the region. The event featured practical classes and live demonstrations catering to diverse industries. Participants gained valuable insights techniques essential for the successful launch of electronic products into the market.



MICROSIDE's presentation and the showcased MIKROE's Planet Debug platform resonated well with the audience. This positive response is indicative of the growing recognition of MIKROE and its products, signifying the company's rising influence and impact within the landscape of IoT.

Hardware-as-a-service is the future of embedded design. It may be a difficult concept to grasp right now because there are so many pieces to the puzzle: the Click peripheral boards and SiBRAIN MCU cards based on standard sockets; the Fusion development boards, CODEGRIP world first programmer and debugger over WiFi, and NECTO a cross-platform IDE made for the development of embedded applications. But the logical end-game for MIKROE was always to combine them in the Planet Debug platform. It is available now, and it is revolutionizing embedded design.



Thank you MICROSIDE for your invaluable contribution in presenting MIKROE's Planet Debug, enriching the IoT Day Mexico City 2023 experience and showcasing the limitless possibilities that lie ahead in the realm of Internet of Things.





