July at MIKROE

Hello MIKROE User,

Brace yourself because we've launched an astonishing 21 new products - that's right, a new product every single day! While we understand it can be quite the task to keep up with our rapid pace, we're here to make sure you're up to speed with the latest highlights:

What's new

Among these groundbreaking releases, you'll discover 18 brand new Click boards™, including two Click shields, and an advanced sensor board. But that's not all – we're beyond excited to unveil a monumental update to NECTO Studio, taking your experience to an entirely new level. We're well aware of the challenge of staying current with our offerings, so we're sharing the highlights of this month with you. Stay tuned for more, as together we shape the future of innovation!

Other interesting news from July

Until next time, continue following us on our social media for daily updates!

Your MIKROE