MIKROE Passport is a single sign-in service that lets you use one User ID and password for all MIKROE Passport-enabled websites, including NECTO Studio, Planet Debug, Libstock, MIKROE forum, and MIKROE shop. Your MIKROE Passport profile information is protected by industry-standard encryption technology and follows our strict privacy policies. To use MIKROE Passport to log in to our passport-enable websites, you need to complete the following steps:

One of the advantages of MIKROE Passport is that developers can use their existing accounts from Google, Facebook, or Apple to connect with MIKROE Passport. This eliminates the need for maintaining multiple accounts and passwords, making access to our resources more streamlined and hassle-free. One of the nice additions is that you can change themes – from light to dark and vice-versa.



How do I get a MIKROE passport?

1. Visit the MIKROE Passport Page and create a new account page.

2. Enter your basic contact and login information on the registration form.

3. Submit your registration form.

4. Check your email inbox for a verification email from MIKROE.

RESET YOUR PASSWORD FROM NECTO STUDIO

For the general safety of your current account, you need to reset your password by applying "I forgot my password" action item.

Continue following us, we will give you hints every day until the official release of NECTO Studio 4.0!



Your MIKROE