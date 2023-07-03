Strengthening Partnerships: Seeed Studio and MIKROE Join Forces for a Productive Meeting

Last week, we had the pleasure of hosting a visit from our friends at Seeed Studio. The CEO, Eric Pan, and the CTO, Albert Miao, arrived at MIKROE's headquarters bright and early, kicking off a day filled with engaging discussions. With a quick company tour and a refreshing cup of coffee to set the mood, the meeting between MIKROE's CEO, Nebojsa Matic, and the Head of Click Team, Aleksandar Mitrovic, began.



A three-hour meeting spanned a wide range of topics, highlighting the high compatibility between the two companies. Among the subjects discussed were the mikroBUS™ standard, the Planet Debug concept, Seeed Studio's system integration capabilities, software and production processes, and most importantly, finding ways to serve their mutual customers better.

A Meeting of Minds

Throughout the meeting, the central theme was how both MIKROE and Seeed Studio could serve their mutual customers even better. Recognizing that our customer base often overlaps, they brainstormed ideas to enhance customer experiences, such as joint marketing initiatives, educational resources, and improved technical support. By working together, we aim to provide our customers with a seamless and enriching experience, enabling them to bring their ideas to life more efficiently.

Enhancing Customer Experience

The visit from Seeed Studio proved to be a fruitful and collaborative experience for MIKROE. The discussions between the CEOs and technical teams highlighted the shared vision and compatibility between us. By focusing on topics such as the mikroBUS™ standard, the Planet Debug concept, system integration capabilities, software and production processes, and customer satisfaction, MIKROE, and SeeedStudio set the stage for future collaboration and innovation.



Our collective efforts aim to provide our customers with a broader range of high-quality, integrated solutions, empowering them to succeed in their endeavors.



Your MIKROE