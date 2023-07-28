mikroBUS™ success story: Enabling KNX IoT development with Click boards™

Digital transformation has been one the main strategy topics on CASCODA company board meeting agendas for the last few years. The opportunity to develop digital services from cloud-based applications requires Internet protocol (IPv6) based network connections to edge devices that become the customer interface. Businesses of all shapes and sizes in commercial building automation have been asking for wireless IoT solutions to make this happen, and KNX Association responded by releasing KNX IoT Point API (KNX IoT). Today, we are sharing their success story and explaining how mikroBUS™ standard helped them in their mission.

Seamless Connectivity for KNX IoT

Cascoda has released a development platform for KNX IoT that uses the Chili module with Thread (IPV6) based wireless connectivity. Having the development board to create KNX IoT applications with Thread is only half of the problem (creating the connectivity part). The other part of the problem is how to connect different types of hardware. This is now solved by using MIKROE product line of peripheral boards - Click boards™. Cascoda created the development board with mikroBUS™. Having done it enables developers to have a large suite of Click boards™ that can be used with KNX IoT. There are many different kinds of Click boards™; hence quite a lot of different sensors and actuators can be built, ranging from temperature sensing to actual PWM LED controls.

Simplifying Hardware Communication

Next to solving the hardware connectivity issues, one must have driver software to communicate with the hardware. This is solved by the MIKROE's mikroSDK, e.g the driver software supplied with the Click boards™. The mikroSDK can be used with the KNX IoT SDK running on the development board. The advantage is that the driver software is available (subject to the specific Click board™) e.g. no need to start from scratch and it gives developers a good starting point for integrating the hardware into the KNX IoT application. The drivers can be downloaded from LibStock - a Community website for sharing libraries, projects, and source codes. The advantage of using these drivers is that low-level bus communication is already implemented. The application engineer has to connect the application level of the driver to the KNX IoT code.

ABOUT CASCODA

Cascoda is a communications company that manufactures secure IoT semiconductor radios and modules, and leads the development of secure IoT communications standards for smart building and smart city. Its products solve range, reliability, security, power and scalability issues for industrial and commercial IoT through patented innovations and the latest most secure standards, all integrated into inexpensive ultra-low power IoT modules.

