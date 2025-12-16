Planet Debug Inspires Students at the 3rd Young Explorers of Science and Technology Contest in Tlaxcala Through a Microside Demo

The 3rd Young Explorers of Science and Technology Contest (CECyTE–EMSaD 2025) united some of the brightest young talents in Tlaxcala, Mexico, with Planet Debug giving students direct access to real hardware and remote experimentation.

Students from various CECyTE and EMSaD centers presented more than 200 innovative science and technology projects, continuing the event’s mission to strengthen STEM education and encourage hands-on exploration.

This year’s edition once again proved how powerful it is when young people are given the space to create, experiment, and challenge themselves through real-world engineering projects.

Planet Debug as a Perfect Learning Platform

During the event, Microside showcased MIKROE’s Planet Debug, a 24/7 remote board farm with live-streaming that allows users to work with real hardware from anywhere in the world. The demo quickly became a highlight of the exhibition, drawing in students and teachers eager to see how professional embedded development tools work in practice.

Visitors had the chance to:

Interact with live hardware remotely

Observe real-time execution and testing

Learn how Planet Debug can support project development

Understand remote labs and their use in modern engineering education

Teachers especially appreciated the platform’s potential to enhance classroom projects and support prototype development without requiring a fully equipped physical lab.

STEM Education for Free

With an impressive range of projects spanning robotics, automation, IoT, environmental monitoring, and more, the contest showcased the creativity and technical curiosity of the region’s students. Their work highlighted the growing impact of STEM programs and the importance of accessible tools that help them bring ideas to life.

Promoting the Education of Future Embedded Enginners

Planet Debug makes embedded engineering accessible to everyone. With just an internet connection and NECTO Studio, users can connect to real hardware in the cloud and start developing instantly. Whether you choose a free option or a custom setup starting at just $4 per day, Planet Debug removes traditional barriers and opens embedded development to students, educators, and engineers worldwide.

Try Planet Debug Yourself

Experience remote embedded development on real hardware - anytime, anywhere. Planet Debug is a 24/7 remote board farm with live streaming that lets you connect to live development boards, run your code instantly, and experiment without needing a physical lab setup. Whether you’re a student, developer, or educator, Planet Debug gives you hands-on access to hardware from anywhere in the world.

Explore Planet Debug Here

ABOUT PLANET DEBUG

PLANET DEBUG is the world’s first remote board farm with live streaming, providing 24/7 real-time access to development boards through NECTO Studio IDE. Powered by CODEGRIP programmer/debugger, it enables secure, driver-free Wi-Fi programming and debugging on real hardware from anywhere. High-quality cameras enable you to see your code come to life in real time - LEDs blink, TFTs refresh, and sensor values update. No simulation - real results on real devices. Planet Debug eliminates shipping and setup, reduces cost and saves time, supports multiple platforms and architectures, and enables instant silicon evaluation from day one, for every engineer, anywhere in the world.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1900+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE