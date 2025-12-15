GNSS MAX 3 Click designed as a professional-grade standard-precision GNSS receiver

Achieve fast L1 satellite fixes with multi-constellation support and advanced jamming/spoofing protection using the MAX-M10N-10B

GNSS MAX 3 Click is a compact add-on board designed for low-power satellite positioning for embedded applications. It is based on the MAX-M10N-10B, a professional-grade standard-precision GNSS receiver from u-blox, built on the ultra-low-power u-blox M10 platform.

KEY FEATURES:



Offers exceptional tracking capability across GPS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS/SBAS systems for reliable global coverage Ultra-Low Power: Uses the u-blox M10 platform and the LEAP (Low Energy Acquisition and Processing) energy-saving mode for extended battery life

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for asset tracking devices and logistics solutions requiring long battery life and accurate location data

