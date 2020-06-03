DMX Click is a device used to establish communication between the MCU and equipment that uses the DMX512-A communication protocol. Unlike many similar solutions on the market, this unique device allows using the common UART data format, which is converted to an appropriate DMX512 format by the powerful PIC18F26K42 MCU from Microchip. This MCU has an integrated DMX peripheral, making it a perfect solution for such applications. To allow interfacing with the DMX bus, DMX Click uses the RS485 transceiver from Analog Devices. Besides providing single-ended to differential signal conversion, this IC also provides the complete galvanic isolation from the DMX bus, without using any additional isolation components.

DMX Click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

For the schematic, working code, and everything else about the DMX Click visit the product page.

Your Mikroe