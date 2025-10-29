GNSS 27 Click designed for complete multi-constellation positioning and timing capabilities

Add precise multi-constellation GNSS positioning for navigation, asset tracking, and timing with the SE878K3A240R003000

GNSS 27 Click is a compact add-on board that provides complete multi-constellation positioning and timing capabilities for precise location, navigation, and tracking applications. It is based on the SE878K3A240R003000 module from Telit Cinterion, which is built around the MediaTek MT3333 chipset.

KEY FEATURES:



Multi-Constellation Support: Supports concurrent reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS signals, ensuring high satellite visibility and accuracy

Supports concurrent reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS signals, ensuring high satellite visibility and accuracy Integrated Components: The module integrates a high-performance GNSS receiver with an LNA (Low-Noise Amplifier), TCXO (Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator), RTC (Real-Time Clock), and onboard memory

The module integrates a high-performance GNSS receiver with an LNA (Low-Noise Amplifier), TCXO (Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator), RTC (Real-Time Clock), and onboard memory Accuracy Enhancement: Uses SBAS (Satellite-Based Augmentation System) and DGPS (Differential GPS) correction for improved positioning accuracy

Uses SBAS (Satellite-Based Augmentation System) and DGPS (Differential GPS) correction for improved positioning accuracy Fast Acquisition: Offers AGPS (Assisted GPS) functionality through EASY and EPO methods for significantly faster satellite acquisition (Time-To-First-Fix)

Offers AGPS (Assisted GPS) functionality through EASY and EPO methods for significantly faster satellite acquisition (Time-To-First-Fix) Antenna Flexibility: Features a built-in SMT patch antenna and an ANT SEL jumper to allow for the selection of an external antenna

Features a built-in SMT patch antenna and an ANT SEL jumper to allow for the selection of an external antenna Interference Mitigation: Includes Active Interference Cancellation to maintain signal integrity in noisy environments

Includes Active Interference Cancellation to maintain signal integrity in noisy environments Timing Output: Provides a 1PPS (One Pulse Per Second) output for precise timing applications

Provides a 1PPS (One Pulse Per Second) output for precise timing applications Backup Power: Supports a backup battery to retain system data for a quick warm start

APPLICATIONS:



Provides reliable and precise positioning for in-vehicle and personal navigation systems

Ideal for portable trackers and asset monitoring devices that require continuous and accurate location data

and devices that require continuous and accurate location data Suitable for timing applications that require high-precision synchronization via the 1PPS output

that require high-precision synchronization via the 1PPS output Any embedded application requiring robust, multi-constellation satellite positioning and timing

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about GNSS 27 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1850+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE