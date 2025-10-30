Grid-EYE 3 Click designed for thermal imaging by detecting temperature distribution across a two-dimensional area

Visualize heat patterns and detect moving objects with the AMG883642, an 8×8 thermal imaging array for automation and safety systems

Grid-EYE 3 Click is a compact add-on board that provides thermal imaging by detecting temperature distribution across a two-dimensional area. It is based on the AMG883642, a high-precision infrared array sensor from Panasonic, built using advanced MEMS technology.

KEY FEATURES:



Thermal Array Sensor: Features an 8x8 (64px) thermal detection array

Temperature Range and Accuracy: Measures temperatures from -20°C to +80°C with an accuracy of ±3°C

High Resolution: Provides a temperature output resolution of 0.25°C

Offers a typical FoV of 35.6° horizontally and vertically I2C Interface: Communicates with the host MCU via the I2C interface

APPLICATIONS:



Used for people detection (occupancy sensing) and air-conditioning control (HVAC) based on heat distribution

Ideal for moving object recognition and heat source localization in surveillance and monitoring systems

and in surveillance and monitoring systems Suitable for fault prevention and early detection of overheating components in industrial and electronic systems

