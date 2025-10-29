We are part of Embedded World North America 2025!

There are many reasons why you should

visit us...



EVER WONDERED HOW WE MADE 500.000 EMBEDDED

PROJECTS IN ONE YEAR? Discover the answer at MIKROE's EmbeddedWiki showcase. With 1.5M+ ready-for-use embedded projects at your fingertips, EmbeddedWiki is the largest embedded projects platform globally. Learn how we do it and gain insights into the latest trends shaping the embedded industry.

Take a look at what's behind

Remote Access Hardware Step into the possibilities of remote access hardware and witness the magic behind Planet Debug come to life. Let's test the limits of Planet Debug together, as we connect through standardly bad WiFi on fairs to the largest remote board farm and witness the power of remote accessibility, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in embedded technology.

WORLD'S FIRST MULTI-ARCHITECTURAL IDE

WITH DAILY UPDATE! Prepare to be amazed by NECTO Studio, the multi-architectural IDE that's revolutionizing embedded development. Explore its capabilities firsthand and unlock new possibilities for your projects. From easy integration to advanced features, NECTO Studio is your ultimate tool for innovation in embedded design.

C lick boards™ BRING EMBEDDED

ON A PC LEVEL? Delve into the world of Click boards™, the largest add-on board collection in the world, at MIKROE's booth. Discover the mikroBUS™ standard embraced by major vendors and witness the Click Snap and ClickID features that make prototyping as fast as never before.

OUR TEAM IS WAITING FOR YOU!



HALL C - BOOTH 4009



We are a part of the leading exhibition for embedded systems in North America, embedded world 2025, from 4th to 6th November, meet us there!





ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1,850+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.