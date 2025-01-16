How fast can you build LTE solution using Best-Selling Click Add-On Board in NECTO?



1 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

12 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT)

11 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)

10 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)



How to integrate best-selling Click Add-On Boards™ to create a fast LTE communication solution.

to create a communication solution. Setting up a TCP/IP server on the developer side for LTE communication.

on the developer side for LTE communication. Efficiently configuring and managing LTE modules inside NECTO Studio .

. Rapid prototyping and testing LTE-based applications with NECTO Studio.

The benefits of using NECTO Studio for LTE development, reducing complexity and speeding up your project.

Agenda:

13:00 - 13:05 (EDT) Welcome and Brief Introduction

Exploring LTE solutions and the power of NECTO Studio for fast prototyping. 13:05 - 13:10 (EDT) Understanding LTE Connectivity

Overview of LTE modules and the Click Add-On Boards™ designed for LTE applications. 13:10 - 13:35 (EDT) Building the LTE Solution

Setting up a TCP/IP server and LTE connection in NECTO Studio.

Step-by-step guide to configuring LTE connectivity. 13:35 - 13:45 (EDT) Demonstrating the LTE Solution

Showcasing how the LTE solution is built and tested in real-time using Click boards™. 13:45 - 14:00 (EDT) Q&A Session

Deep dive into questions, challenges, and advanced LTE solution possibilities.

Get Your Questions Ready!

Branko Jaksic -

Creative Roads Manager, MIKROE Branko spent four years working on the development of NECTO Studio, gaining an in-depth understanding of its advantages and challenges. He then transitioned to the marketing department, where he focuses on helping engineers better understand NECTO Studio and showcasing its full potential.

ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.