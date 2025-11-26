RAK11720 Click designed for long-range LoRaWAN and short-range Bluetooth Low Energy communication

Enable dual wireless operation using the RAK11720 module with LoRa coverage up to 10km and BLE for local device interaction

RAK11720 Click is a compact add-on board that provides dual wireless connectivity through LoRaWAN and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). It is based on the RAK11720 module from RAKwireless.

KEY FEATURES:



Dual Wireless Connectivity: Integrates both LoRaWAN (for long-range data transmission) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) (for short-range communication and configuration)

Integrated SoC: Uses the Ambiq Apollo3 Blue AMA3B1KK-KBR-B0 SoC with an ARM Cortex-M4F microcontroller and the Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver

LoRaWAN Support: Supports LoRaWAN 1.0.3 Class A, B, and C operation and LoRa Point-to-Point (P2P) communication

Multi-Band Operation: Compatible with multiple regional frequency bands, including EU868, RU864, and IN865

Long-Range Capability: Capable of offering long-range coverage exceeding 10km with an optimized antenna

APPLICATIONS:



Provides reliable, long-range wireless connectivity for smart home automation systems

Ideal for environmental monitoring where sensor data needs to be transmitted over long distances with low power consumption

Suitable for industrial sensor networks and monitoring in remote locations

Used in building management systems for dual-mode communication and remote control

