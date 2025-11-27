Color 21 Click that provides multi-spectral light sensing and ambient color measurement for embedded applications

Measure ambient color and light spectrum for camera calibration and intelligent lighting systems with TCS3448

Color 21 Click is a compact add-on board that provides precise multi-spectral light sensing and ambient color measurement for embedded applications. It is based on the TCS3448, a 14-channel multi-purpose spectral light sensor from ams OSRAM.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping Multi-Spectral Sensing: Features 14 independent channels (eleven visible, one near-infrared (NIR), and one clear channel) covering wavelengths approximately 380nm to 1000nm

Features 14 independent channels (eleven visible, one near-infrared (NIR), and one clear channel) covering wavelengths approximately 380nm to 1000nm Fine Spectral Resolution: The eleven visible channels allow for fine spectral resolution across the visible light range

The eleven visible channels allow for fine spectral resolution across the visible light range Flicker Detection: Includes an integrated flicker detection channel capable of identifying light flicker at 50/60Hz

Includes an integrated flicker detection channel capable of identifying light flicker at 50/60Hz High-Precision Optics: Uses high-precision optical interference filters for accurate light analysis

Uses high-precision optical interference filters for accurate light analysis Integrated Driver: Features a programmable GPIO/LED driver for light source control or synchronization

Features a programmable GPIO/LED driver for light source control or synchronization I2C Communication: Supports the I2C interface for communication with the host MCU

APPLICATIONS:



Provides accurate spectral data for camera calibration and white-balance correction

and white-balance correction Ideal for display color adjustment and dynamic color management systems

and dynamic color management systems Used for ambient light classification and creating sophisticated intelligent lighting systems that adapt to environmental conditions

and creating sophisticated that adapt to environmental conditions Any application requiring precise, multi-spectral light and ambient color measurement

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1850+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



