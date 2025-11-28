Glass Indoor Solar Cell Module (1-cell) for energy harvesting in indoor environments

Add reliable indoor energy harvesting for low-power devices using a glass-based amorphous silicon solar module

Glass Indoor Solar Cell Module (1-cell) provides a compact and ready-to-use energy-harvesting solution for powering low-power electronics in indoor environments. It is based on the AMG-1401C amorphous silicon (a-Si:H) solar cell.

Solar Cell Technology: Uses an amorphous silicon (a-Si:H) solar cell on a glass substrate, optimized for low artificial light indoors

High Efficiency: Features a nearly black-reflective surface that boosts efficiency by more than 20%

Low-Light Performance: Delivers power output of around 8μW/cm² at 200 lux, maintaining stable performance under low artificial light

Power Output: Outputs up to 77.8μW at 2.2V, making it compatible with various energy-harvesting power-management ICs

Easy Integration: Mounted on a dedicated PCB with solderable connector pads (for DS1069-11 connectors) and accessible positive and negative pads on all sides for flexible wiring

Prototyping Ready: Includes two 15cm female-to-female jumper wires for quick setup

Ideal for powering IoT sensors and asset trackers that operate indoors and require long-term, maintenance-free power

Suitable for watches, remote controls, and compact low-power applications that rely on ambient indoor lighting

Any application that uses an energy-harvesting power-management IC to manage and store small amounts of power harvested from artificial light



