mikroSDK Update v2.17.0

Published: 06/11/2025 | Post categories: Compiler releases, Compilers Roadmap Update, Product Announcement

mikroSDK Update v2.17.0

Toshiba TMPM4K Series Support Added – Initial integration of the Toshiba TMPM4K Series Arm® Cortex®-M4 microcontrollers, bringing baseline mikroBUS™ functionality and essential clock and power configuration support. On top of this, enjoy support for 195 new MCUs and 11 new board packages.

 

WHAT'S NEW?
 

TMPM4K Series Support Introduced:

  • The SDK now includes initial support for the Toshiba TMPM4K Series of Arm® Cortex®-M4 microcontrollers. This addition provides a high-performance, flexible, and motor-control-oriented platform aligned with the baseline feature set available for other supported architectures.
  • Key features of the TMPM4K Series:
    • Arm® Cortex®-M4 processor with FPU running up to 160 MHz
    • Wide operating voltage range from 2.7 V to 5.5 V
    • Advanced motor control peripherals including A-VE+ and A-PMD modules
    • Comprehensive peripheral set including ADC, UART, SPI, I2C, OPAMP, DMA, and CRC
    • Low-power operation modes (IDLE, STOP1) for energy efficiency
    • Rich debug and connectivity options with JTAG/SW and NBDIF (RAM monitor)
  • Supported mikroBUS™ modules:
    • ADC
    • SPI
    • UART
    • I2C
    • PWM
    • GPIO
    • 1-Wire
  • Additional support:
    • Clock configuration
    • Power configuration
    This aligns with the standard initial support level provided for other architectures within the SDK.
  • This integration extends the SDK’s multi-architecture support and enables developers to start building on the TMPM4K platform with essential mikroBUS™ functionality and foundational configuration features.

mikroSDK SUPPORT FOR 18 NEW MCUs:

TMPM4KLF10AFG

TMPM4KLF10AUG

TMPM4KLFDAFG

TMPM4KLFDAUG

TMPM4KLFWAFG

TMPM4KLFWAUG

TMPM4KLFYAFG

TMPM4KLFYAUG

TMPM4KMFWAFG

TMPM4KMFYAFG

TMPM4KNF10ADFG

TMPM4KNF10AFG

TMPM4KNFDADFG

TMPM4KNFDAFG

TMPM4KNFWADFG

TMPM4KNFWAFG

TMPM4KNFYADFG

TMPM4KNFYAFG

BAREMETAL SUPPORT FOR 195 NEW MCUs:

R7FA0L1053CFJ

R7FA0L1053CFL

R7FA0L1053CNE

R7FA0L1053CNH

R7FA0L1053CNK

R7FA0L1053CSC

R7FA0L1054CFJ

R7FA0L1054CFL

R7FA0L1054CNE

R7FA0L1054CNH

R7FA0L1054CNK

R7FA0L1054CSC

R7FA0L1073CFJ

R7FA0L1073CFL

R7FA0L1073CNE

R7FA0L1073CNH

R7FA0L1073CNK

R7FA0L1073CSC

R7FA0L1074CFJ

R7FA0L1074CFL

R7FA0L1074CNE

R7FA0L1074CNH

R7FA0L1074CNK

R7FA0L1074CSC

R7FA2L2073CFJ

R7FA2L2073CFL

R7FA2L2073CFM

R7FA2L2073CNE

R7FA2L2073CNH

R7FA2L2074CFJ

R7FA2L2074CFL

R7FA2L2074CFM

R7FA2L2074CNE

R7FA2L2074CNH

R7FA2L2093CFJ

R7FA2L2093CFL

R7FA2L2093CFM

R7FA2L2093CNE

R7FA2L2093CNH

R7FA2L2094CFJ

R7FA2L2094CFL

R7FA2L2094CFM

R7FA2L2094CNE

R7FA2L2094CNH

R7FA2T1073CFJ

R7FA2T1073CFL

R7FA2T1073CNE

R7FA2T1073CNH

R7FA2T1074CFJ

R7FA2T1074CFL

R7FA2T1074CNE

R7FA2T1074CNH

R7FA4C1BB3CFM

R7FA4C1BB3CFP

R7FA4C1BD3CFM

R7FA4C1BD3CFP

R7FA8D1AFECBD

R7FA8D1AFECFC

R7FA8D1AHECBD

R7FA8D1AHECFC

R7FA8D1BFECBD

R7FA8D1BFECFC

R7FA8D1BHECBD

R7FA8D1BHECFC

R7FA8E1AFDCFB

R7FA8E1AFDCFP

R7FA8E2AFDCBD

R7FA8M1AFECBD

R7FA8M1AFECFB

R7FA8M1AFECFC

R7FA8M1AFECFP

R7FA8M1AHECBD

R7FA8M1AHECFB

R7FA8M1AHECFC

R7FA8M1AHECFP

R7KA8D2ADDCAB

R7KA8D2ADDCAC

R7KA8D2ADLCAB

R7KA8D2ADLCAC

R7KA8D2AFDCAB

R7KA8D2AFDCAC

R7KA8D2AFLCAB

R7KA8D2AFLCAC

R7KA8D2BDDCAB

R7KA8D2BDDCAC

R7KA8D2BDLCAB

R7KA8D2BDLCAC

R7KA8D2BFDCAB

R7KA8D2BFDCAC

R7KA8D2BFLCAB

R7KA8D2BFLCAC

R7KA8D2JFDCAB

R7KA8D2JFDCAC

R7KA8D2JFLCAB

R7KA8D2JFLCAC

R7KA8M2JFDCAB

R7KA8M2JFDCAC

R7KA8M2JFECAB

R7KA8M2JFECAC

R7KA8M2JFLCAB

R7KA8M2JFLCAC

R7KA8P1ADDCAB

R7KA8P1ADDCAC

R7KA8P1ADLCAB

R7KA8P1ADLCAC

R7KA8P1AFDCAB

R7KA8P1AFDCAC

R7KA8P1AFLCAB

R7KA8P1AFLCAC

R7KA8P1BDDCAB

R7KA8P1BDDCAC

R7KA8P1BDLCAB

R7KA8P1BDLCAC

R7KA8P1BFDCAB

R7KA8P1BFDCAC

R7KA8P1BFLCAB

R7KA8P1BFLCAC

R7KA8P1KFDCAB

R7KA8P1KFDCAC

R7KA8P1KFLCAB

R7KA8P1KFLCAC

R7KA8T2ADDCAB

R7KA8T2ADECAB

R7KA8T2ADECHC

R7KA8T2CDDCAB

R7KA8T2CDECAB

R7KA8T2CDECHC

R7KA8T2CFDCAB

R7KA8T2CFDCAC

R7KA8T2CFECAB

R7KA8T2CFECAC

R7KA8T2CFECHC

R7KA8T2CFLCAB

R7KA8T2CFLCAC

R7KA8T2LFDCAB

R7KA8T2LFDCAC

R7KA8T2LFECAB

R7KA8T2LFECAC

R7KA8T2LFECHC

R7KA8T2LFLCAB

R7KA8T2LFLCAC

CY8C4126LQA-S453

CY8C4126LQA-S455

CY8C4146PVE-S422

CY8C4146PVE-S432

CY8C4147AZA-S245

CY8C4147AZA-S255

CY8C4147AZA-S265

CY8C4147AZA-S275

CY8C4147AZA-S285

CY8C4147AZA-S295

CY8C4147AZE-S245

CY8C4147AZE-S255

CY8C4147AZE-S265

CY8C4147AZE-S275

CY8C4147AZE-S285

CY8C4147AZE-S295

CY8C4147AZI-S443

CY8C4147AZI-S445

CY8C4147AZI-S453

CY8C4147AZI-S455

CY8C4147AZI-S463

CY8C4147AZI-S465

CY8C4147AZI-S475

CY8C4147AZI-T403

CY8C4147AZI-T405

CY8C4147AZI-T413

CY8C4147AZI-T415

CY8C4147AZI-T453

CY8C4147AZI-T455

CY8C4147AZI-T463

CY8C4147AZI-T465

CY8C4147AZI-T473

CY8C4147AZI-T475

CY8C4148AXI-S445

CY8C4148AXI-S455

CY8C4148AZS-S545

CY8C4148AZS-S548

CY8C4148AZS-S555

CY8C4148AZS-S558

CY8C4148AZS-S565

CY8C4148AZS-S568

CY8C4148AZS-S575

CY8C4148AZS-S578

CY8C4148AZS-S585

CY8C4148AZS-S588

CY8C4148AZS-S595

CY8C4148AZS-S598

CY8C4148LDS-S543

CY8C4148LDS-S553

CY8C4148LDS-S563

CY8C4148LDS-S573

CY8C4148LDS-S583

CY8C4148LDS-S593

CY8C4148LQI-S446

BOARD PACKAGES RELEASED: 1

Clicker 4 for TMPM4K

BAREMETAL BOARD PACKAGES RELEASED: 10

SAM D20 XPLAINED PRO EVALUATION KIT

SAM D21 CURIOSITY NANO EVALUATION KIT

SAM DA1 XPLAINED PRO

SAM E51 CURIOSITY NANO EVALUATION KIT

SAM E54 CURIOSITY ULTRA DEVELOPMENT BOARD

SAM E54 XPLAINED PRO EVALUATION BUNDLE FOR FREERTOS

SAM IoT WG Development Board

SAM IoT WX v2 Development Board

SAMC21N XPLAINED PRO EVALUATION KIT

CLICKER 4 for STM32G484VE

 

