mikroSDK Update v2.17.0

Toshiba TMPM4K Series Support Added – Initial integration of the Toshiba TMPM4K Series Arm® Cortex®-M4 microcontrollers, bringing baseline mikroBUS™ functionality and essential clock and power configuration support. On top of this, enjoy support for 195 new MCUs and 11 new board packages.
WHAT'S NEW?
TMPM4K Series Support Introduced:
- The SDK now includes initial support for the Toshiba TMPM4K Series of Arm® Cortex®-M4 microcontrollers. This addition provides a high-performance, flexible, and motor-control-oriented platform aligned with the baseline feature set available for other supported architectures.
- Key features of the TMPM4K Series:
- Arm® Cortex®-M4 processor with FPU running up to 160 MHz
- Wide operating voltage range from 2.7 V to 5.5 V
- Advanced motor control peripherals including A-VE+ and A-PMD modules
- Comprehensive peripheral set including ADC, UART, SPI, I2C, OPAMP, DMA, and CRC
- Low-power operation modes (IDLE, STOP1) for energy efficiency
- Rich debug and connectivity options with JTAG/SW and NBDIF (RAM monitor)
- Supported mikroBUS™ modules:
- ADC
- SPI
- UART
- I2C
- PWM
- GPIO
- 1-Wire
- Additional support:
- Clock configuration
- Power configuration
- This integration extends the SDK’s multi-architecture support and enables developers to start building on the TMPM4K platform with essential mikroBUS™ functionality and foundational configuration features.
mikroSDK SUPPORT FOR 18 NEW MCUs:
TMPM4KLF10AFG
TMPM4KLF10AUG
TMPM4KLFDAFG
TMPM4KLFDAUG
TMPM4KLFWAFG
TMPM4KLFWAUG
TMPM4KLFYAFG
TMPM4KLFYAUG
TMPM4KMFWAFG
TMPM4KMFYAFG
TMPM4KNF10ADFG
TMPM4KNF10AFG
TMPM4KNFDADFG
TMPM4KNFDAFG
TMPM4KNFWADFG
TMPM4KNFWAFG
TMPM4KNFYADFG
TMPM4KNFYAFG
BAREMETAL SUPPORT FOR 195 NEW MCUs:
R7FA0L1053CFJ
R7FA0L1053CFL
R7FA0L1053CNE
R7FA0L1053CNH
R7FA0L1053CNK
R7FA0L1053CSC
R7FA0L1054CFJ
R7FA0L1054CFL
R7FA0L1054CNE
R7FA0L1054CNH
R7FA0L1054CNK
R7FA0L1054CSC
R7FA0L1073CFJ
R7FA0L1073CFL
R7FA0L1073CNE
R7FA0L1073CNH
R7FA0L1073CNK
R7FA0L1073CSC
R7FA0L1074CFJ
R7FA0L1074CFL
R7FA0L1074CNE
R7FA0L1074CNH
R7FA0L1074CNK
R7FA0L1074CSC
R7FA2L2073CFJ
R7FA2L2073CFL
R7FA2L2073CFM
R7FA2L2073CNE
R7FA2L2073CNH
R7FA2L2074CFJ
R7FA2L2074CFL
R7FA2L2074CFM
R7FA2L2074CNE
R7FA2L2074CNH
R7FA2L2093CFJ
R7FA2L2093CFL
R7FA2L2093CFM
R7FA2L2093CNE
R7FA2L2093CNH
R7FA2L2094CFJ
R7FA2L2094CFL
R7FA2L2094CFM
R7FA2L2094CNE
R7FA2L2094CNH
R7FA2T1073CFJ
R7FA2T1073CFL
R7FA2T1073CNE
R7FA2T1073CNH
R7FA2T1074CFJ
R7FA2T1074CFL
R7FA2T1074CNE
R7FA2T1074CNH
R7FA4C1BB3CFM
R7FA4C1BB3CFP
R7FA4C1BD3CFM
R7FA4C1BD3CFP
R7FA8D1AFECBD
R7FA8D1AFECFC
R7FA8D1AHECBD
R7FA8D1AHECFC
R7FA8D1BFECBD
R7FA8D1BFECFC
R7FA8D1BHECBD
R7FA8D1BHECFC
R7FA8E1AFDCFB
R7FA8E1AFDCFP
R7FA8E2AFDCBD
R7FA8M1AFECBD
R7FA8M1AFECFB
R7FA8M1AFECFC
R7FA8M1AFECFP
R7FA8M1AHECBD
R7FA8M1AHECFB
R7FA8M1AHECFC
R7FA8M1AHECFP
R7KA8D2ADDCAB
R7KA8D2ADDCAC
R7KA8D2ADLCAB
R7KA8D2ADLCAC
R7KA8D2AFDCAB
R7KA8D2AFDCAC
R7KA8D2AFLCAB
R7KA8D2AFLCAC
R7KA8D2BDDCAB
R7KA8D2BDDCAC
R7KA8D2BDLCAB
R7KA8D2BDLCAC
R7KA8D2BFDCAB
R7KA8D2BFDCAC
R7KA8D2BFLCAB
R7KA8D2BFLCAC
R7KA8D2JFDCAB
R7KA8D2JFDCAC
R7KA8D2JFLCAB
R7KA8D2JFLCAC
R7KA8M2JFDCAB
R7KA8M2JFDCAC
R7KA8M2JFECAB
R7KA8M2JFECAC
R7KA8M2JFLCAB
R7KA8M2JFLCAC
R7KA8P1ADDCAB
R7KA8P1ADDCAC
R7KA8P1ADLCAB
R7KA8P1ADLCAC
R7KA8P1AFDCAB
R7KA8P1AFDCAC
R7KA8P1AFLCAB
R7KA8P1AFLCAC
R7KA8P1BDDCAB
R7KA8P1BDDCAC
R7KA8P1BDLCAB
R7KA8P1BDLCAC
R7KA8P1BFDCAB
R7KA8P1BFDCAC
R7KA8P1BFLCAB
R7KA8P1BFLCAC
R7KA8P1KFDCAB
R7KA8P1KFDCAC
R7KA8P1KFLCAB
R7KA8P1KFLCAC
R7KA8T2ADDCAB
R7KA8T2ADECAB
R7KA8T2ADECHC
R7KA8T2CDDCAB
R7KA8T2CDECAB
R7KA8T2CDECHC
R7KA8T2CFDCAB
R7KA8T2CFDCAC
R7KA8T2CFECAB
R7KA8T2CFECAC
R7KA8T2CFECHC
R7KA8T2CFLCAB
R7KA8T2CFLCAC
R7KA8T2LFDCAB
R7KA8T2LFDCAC
R7KA8T2LFECAB
R7KA8T2LFECAC
R7KA8T2LFECHC
R7KA8T2LFLCAB
R7KA8T2LFLCAC
CY8C4126LQA-S453
CY8C4126LQA-S455
CY8C4146PVE-S422
CY8C4146PVE-S432
CY8C4147AZA-S245
CY8C4147AZA-S255
CY8C4147AZA-S265
CY8C4147AZA-S275
CY8C4147AZA-S285
CY8C4147AZA-S295
CY8C4147AZE-S245
CY8C4147AZE-S255
CY8C4147AZE-S265
CY8C4147AZE-S275
CY8C4147AZE-S285
CY8C4147AZE-S295
CY8C4147AZI-S443
CY8C4147AZI-S445
CY8C4147AZI-S453
CY8C4147AZI-S455
CY8C4147AZI-S463
CY8C4147AZI-S465
CY8C4147AZI-S475
CY8C4147AZI-T403
CY8C4147AZI-T405
CY8C4147AZI-T413
CY8C4147AZI-T415
CY8C4147AZI-T453
CY8C4147AZI-T455
CY8C4147AZI-T463
CY8C4147AZI-T465
CY8C4147AZI-T473
CY8C4147AZI-T475
CY8C4148AXI-S445
CY8C4148AXI-S455
CY8C4148AZS-S545
CY8C4148AZS-S548
CY8C4148AZS-S555
CY8C4148AZS-S558
CY8C4148AZS-S565
CY8C4148AZS-S568
CY8C4148AZS-S575
CY8C4148AZS-S578
CY8C4148AZS-S585
CY8C4148AZS-S588
CY8C4148AZS-S595
CY8C4148AZS-S598
CY8C4148LDS-S543
CY8C4148LDS-S553
CY8C4148LDS-S563
CY8C4148LDS-S573
CY8C4148LDS-S583
CY8C4148LDS-S593
CY8C4148LQI-S446
BOARD PACKAGES RELEASED: 1
Clicker 4 for TMPM4K
BAREMETAL BOARD PACKAGES RELEASED: 10
SAM D20 XPLAINED PRO EVALUATION KIT
SAM D21 CURIOSITY NANO EVALUATION KIT
SAM DA1 XPLAINED PRO
SAM E51 CURIOSITY NANO EVALUATION KIT
SAM E54 CURIOSITY ULTRA DEVELOPMENT BOARD
SAM E54 XPLAINED PRO EVALUATION BUNDLE FOR FREERTOS
SAM IoT WG Development Board
SAM IoT WX v2 Development Board
SAMC21N XPLAINED PRO EVALUATION KIT
CLICKER 4 for STM32G484VE
ABOUT mikroSDK
mikroSDK makes application code portable and reusable on many different platforms and architectures, with no code changes. It is a collection of open-source software libraries with unified API and software development tools. Once written, your code can seamlessly run on different microcontrollers, regardless of their architecture. Our mission is to make mikroSDK the universal SDK for all microcontrollers.
ABOUT NECTO
NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compilation.
ABOUT MIKROE
MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.