How Do You Validate Analog Accuracy? Let’s Do It with NECTO!

With NECTO Studio and a few Click boards™, you can easily validate analog signal accuracy across multiple ADCs and DACs - directly from your embedded setup. This project demonstrates how analog signal validation meets visualization - powered by STM32 and NECTO Studio. Perfect for engineers, educators, and anyone exploring ADC/DAC calibration and signal accuracy testing in embedded environments.

The Idea: Validate Analog Accuracy in Practice

Our goal was to create a hands-on setup that compares DAC output and ADC readings in real-time. This makes it possible to measure how precisely your analog system converts, reads, and displays voltage values.

It’s a practical demonstration of how signal integrity and data acquisition accuracy can be validated using just a few Click boards.

This setup is ideal for:

Sensor calibration and testing

Industrial control validation

Analog system diagnostics

Educational demonstrations

Hardware Components Used

Component Description Clicker 4 for STM32F7 A powerful STM32F7-based development board - perfect for real-time data processing and display control. DAC 12 Click Provides precise analog output voltage using a 12-bit DAC - the source signal for accuracy comparison. ADC 14 Click Features the MAX11108A, a 12-bit ADC designed for fast, low-power, high-accuracy voltage measurements. ADC 15 Click Another ADC for cross-verification, providing a side-by-side measurement for improved accuracy analysis. IPS Display 2 Click Displays real-time ADC readings and DAC output values, giving a clear view of signal accuracy and variations.

All components are easily connected via mikroBUS™ sockets - no soldering needed, just plug and experiment.

NECTO Studio: Streamlined Development and Debugging

We used NECTO Studio - the complete embedded development environment from MIKROE - to write, compile, and debug the firmware for this project.

NECTO Studio offers:

Support for multiple MCU architectures (including STM32)

(including STM32) Pre-built Click board™ libraries for fast setup

for fast setup Real-time debugging and project visualization

This makes analog validation and calibration projects easier than ever - even for complex hardware combinations.

How It Works: Analog Validation in Action

This setup helps engineers visualize voltage deviations, test ADC linearity, and ensure the accuracy of their analog front-end design.

Watch the Full Demo

Watch the full demonstration on our YouTube channel to see this analog validation setup in action.

Why Use NECTO for Precision Projects?

NECTO Studio connects your hardware, software, and testing workflow - making it the ideal environment for developing, validating, and visualizing analog systems.

With:

Click boards™ for hardware prototyping

for hardware prototyping NECTO Studio for development

for development EmbeddedWiki for ready-to-use code and documentation

You can turn analog theory into a measurable, visualized result - in just hours.

Start Your Own Analog Accuracy Project

Download NECTO Studio and start building

and start building Explore EmbeddedWiki for complete source code

for complete source code Find thousands of Click boards™ for sensing, conversion, and control

Bring precision, visualization, and performance to your embedded projects - powered by NECTO Studio and MIKROE Click boards™.

