BLDC FOC 2 Click designed for control of three-phase brushless DC (BLDC) motors using advanced Field-Oriented Control (FOC) techniques

Add advanced FOC-based BLDC motor control with precise torque, speed, and power regulation up to 15A using the A89307

BLDC FOC 2 Click is a compact add-on board that provides control of three-phase brushless DC (BLDC) motors using advanced Field-Oriented Control (FOC) techniques. It is based on the A89307, an automotive FOC BLDC motor controller from Allegro Microsystems.

FOC Technique: Uses advanced Field-Oriented Control for smooth operation, high efficiency, and low acoustic noise

High Power Output: Delivers up to 15A of output current with a wide supply voltage range from 4.4V to 30V

Multiple Operating Modes: Supports various control modes, including constant speed, torque, power, and open-loop control

Flexible Configuration: Parameters can be configured via EEPROM and the I2C interface for setting parameters, ON/OFF control, and speed feedback

Quiet Transitions: Integrates Allegro's proprietary Soft-On Soft-Off (SOSO) feature for quiet and smooth motor transitions

Control Modes: Supports both analog and digital control modes

Protection: Includes built-in protection mechanisms for reliable operation

Ideal for controlling BLDC motors in battery cooling fans, radiator fans, and fuel or oil pump control systems in vehicles

Suitable for industrial motor control that requires high efficiency, low noise, and precise speed/torque regulation

Any application requiring robust and reliable control of three-phase BLDC motors with output current up to 15A

