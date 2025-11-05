PAC1711 Click designed as power monitor with real-time voltage, current, and power measurement

Enable accurate current and voltage tracking up to 42V and 13.5A with PAC1711

PAC1711 Click is a compact add-on board that provides accurate real-time measurement of voltage, current, and power consumption for embedded and industrial systems. It is based on the PAC1711, a single-channel DC power monitor from Microchip.

Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

DC Power Monitor: Integrates a high-side current sense amplifier and a bus voltage monitor feeding a 12-bit ADC

Automatic Calculation: Performs automatic power calculations and long-term energy accumulation

Measurement Range: Supports voltage measurements up to 42V and currents up to 13.5A

Configurable Operation: Allows programmable sampling rates, integration periods, and one-shot measurement modes via the I2C interface

High Accuracy: Features built-in real-time calibration and adjustable averaging to ensure high-resolution, low-noise performance without external filtering

Alert Pins: Includes two configurable alert pins for event notifications or interface address selection

Ideal for embedded computing and networking systems that require precise monitoring of power usage

Suitable for battery management systems to accurately track charge/discharge current and energy consumption

Used in automotive applications for monitoring power consumption in various subsystems

Enables power optimization applications by providing accurate data for load management and efficiency improvements

