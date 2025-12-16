Current 16 Click designed as isolated, ultra-low noise TMR current sensor for industrial and xEV applications

Add high-speed current sensing with TMR technology and 3500Vrms isolation using the CT4022

Current 16 Click is a compact add-on board that provides precise, isolated current measurement for industrial, automotive, and energy-conversion applications. It is based on the CT4022, a high-performance 500kHz TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) current sensor from Allegro Microsystems.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

TMR Sensor Technology: Uses Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, offering ultra-low noise and exceptional accuracy (up to fifteen times lower noise compared to conventional Hall-effect sensors)

Measurement Range: Supports a current measurement range of ±12A

High Isolation: Provides 3500Vrms isolation voltage with a 560Vrms working isolation for safety in high-voltage systems

Stray Field Rejection: Features differential TMR architecture that rejects common-mode stray magnetic fields

Low Power Loss: Includes a 1mΩ primary conductor for minimal power loss and excellent handling of high inrush currents

High Bandwidth: Operates with a bandwidth of 500kHz for fast response

Output Flexibility: Supports both analog and digital output selection

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for datacenter power supplies where precise current monitoring and low noise are critical

Suitable for personal mobility motor drives and other motor control applications

Used in renewable energy inverters (solar, wind) for monitoring power conversion and output

Excellent for xEV (electric vehicle) on-board chargers requiring isolated and accurate current sensing

Any industrial or energy-conversion system demanding galvanic isolation and high-accuracy current measurement

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Current 16 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1900+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE