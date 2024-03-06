Ai-WB2-12F Click is a compact add-on board for easy integration into the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart home applications. This board features the Ai-WB2-12F, a WiFi and BLE module from Ai-Thinker Technology, powered by the BL602 chip supporting WiFi 802.11b/g/n and BLE 5.0 protocols. With a low-power 32-bit RISC CPU, 276KB of RAM, and various peripheral interfaces, it is well-equipped for a wide range of development projects. The module has an inbuilt PCB antenna, extensive WiFi security protocols, and many operational modes, making it highly efficient for power-sensitive applications. It also supports secure boot, AES encryption, and a public key accelerator, which ensures safe operation. This Click board™ is perfect for developers who need WiFi and BLE for their projects, providing a simple and secure platform for creating IoT, wearable, and smart home devices.

For more information about Ai-WB2-12F Click, visit the official product page.

