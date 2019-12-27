DAC 7 click carries the AD5624R, a low-power four-channel, 12-bit buffered Digital-to-Analog Converter from Texas Instruments.

The AD5624R converts digital value to the corresponding voltage level using external voltage reference. With all the possibilities on board, DAC 7 click makes a perfect choice for an accurate and simple generation of analog signals for various purposes, such as programmable Power Supplies, Laser Drivers, Projectors, IP Network cameras, auto focus digital still camera lens, and more.

