Push Button Click designed for ON/OFF control and battery freshness management through a pushbutton interface

Enable reliable pushbutton operation with debounce, latch, and interrupt functions for clean power management using the MAX16169

Push Button Click is a compact add-on board designed to provide reliable ON/OFF control and battery freshness management through a pushbutton interface. It is based on the MAX16169, a nanoPower pushbutton ON/OFF controller from Analog Devices.

nanoPower Pushbutton Controller: Based on the MAX16169, ensuring ultra-low supply current of less than for minimal battery drain

Based on the MAX16169, ensuring ultra-low supply current of less than for minimal battery drain Integrated Debounce and Latch: Accepts a noisy input from a mechanical switch and delivers a clean, latched output (eliminating switch bounce issues)

Accepts a noisy input from a mechanical switch and delivers a clean, latched output (eliminating switch bounce issues) High Output Drive: The latched output can source up to 200mA allowing it to directly drive a load or a power-path switch

The latched output can source up to 200mA allowing it to directly drive a load or a power-path switch External Reset: Includes an asynchronous CLR pin for external reset of the output state

Includes an asynchronous CLR pin for external reset of the output state Visual Feedback: A green LED provides visual feedback when the load is active (the device is ON)

Ideal for portable medical devices, handheld electronics , and IoT nodes where simple, user-controlled power management is required

, and where simple, user-controlled power management is required Suitable for industrial systems and other embedded applications that need power ON/OFF control with minimal quiescent current draw

and other embedded applications that need with minimal quiescent current draw Used in systems that require the battery to remain fresh by minimizing power consumption in the OFF state

