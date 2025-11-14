Vibration LRA Motor 60Hz providing powerful haptic feedback using advanced Linear Resonant Actuator (LRA) technology

Add realistic vibration effects with LRA2024A-1088F, a compact 60Hz linear resonant actuator for immersive user experiences

Vibration LRA Motor 60Hz (LRA2024A-1088F) is a linear resonant actuator (LRA) designed to deliver precise and powerful haptic feedback in compact embedded applications. It operates as a linear vibration motor using a magnetic mass-spring system oscillating along the Z-axis.

KEY FEATURES:



Linear Resonant Actuator (LRA): Generates consistent vibrations by oscillating a magnetic mass-spring system along the Z-axis, synchronized with an AC signal

Operating Voltage: Rated at 1.2Vrms AC with an operating range of 0.1 to 1.2Vrms AC, ensuring efficient energy conversion

Optimal Frequency: Achieves optimal performance at an input frequency of 60±10Hz (its resonance frequency)

Current Consumption: Rated current is up to 200mA rms

High-Quality Feedback: Provides ultra-quiet and ultra-comfortable operation with stable amplitude and frequency response

Compact and Powerful: Measures 20.0mm in diameter and 24.0mm in length, combining a compact structure with high vibration strength

APPLICATIONS:



Enhances realism and user immersion by accurately mirroring in-game actions and sounds with synchronized vibration

Provides powerful and precise haptic feedback for Virtual Reality (VR) systems to increase user immersion

Suitable for handheld devices that require a high-quality, precise tactile response for notifications or user interactions.

Any modern device that requires a precise, real-time haptic response due to its ultra-wide frequency response and strong resonance characteristics



For more information about Vibration LRA Motor 60Hz visit the official product page.

