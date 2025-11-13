Charger 31 Click designed for single-cell Li-ion or Li-polymer battery charging

Integrate fast, safe Li-ion/Li-poly charging with USB Type-C sink mode using the MP2724

Charger 31 Click is a compact add-on board designed to provide intelligent charging for single-cell Li-ion or Li-polymer batteries in embedded applications. It is based on the MP2724, a single-cell buck charger with USB Type-C sink mode from Monolithic Power Systems (MPS).

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping Buck Charger with USB Type-C: A single-cell buck charger with integrated USB Type-C sink mode for modern power input

A single-cell buck charger with integrated USB Type-C sink mode for modern power input Low-Impedance Power Path: Optimizes charging efficiency, reduces charging time, and extends battery life

Optimizes charging efficiency, reduces charging time, and extends battery life NVDC Power Management: Features a Narrow-Voltage DC (NVDC) power management structure for efficient system power delivery

Features a Narrow-Voltage DC (NVDC) power management structure for efficient system power delivery Configurable Charge Current: Charge currents are configurable from 40mA to 2.2A via the I2C interface

Charge currents are configurable from 40mA to 2.2A via the I2C interface Enhanced Safety: Supports a fully customizable JEITA profile with an additional NTC thermistor input for safe charging across temperature variations

Supports a fully customizable JEITA profile with an additional NTC thermistor input for safe charging across temperature variations System Control and Indicators: Includes Power-Good and Charge Status LED indicators, a Battery MOSFET Reset button (MRST) for hardware power-on reset, and a SYS terminal providing a regulated system output

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for ≤15W USB-powered devices and applications utilizing USB Type-C power delivery.

and applications utilizing USB Type-C power delivery. Suitable for Bluetooth headphones and speakers and other portable audio equipment

and other portable audio equipment Used in point-of-sale (POS) terminals requiring reliable battery power and charging

requiring reliable battery power and charging Provides intelligent charging for portable cameras and related embedded systems

