GNSS 28 Click designed for precise multi-constellation satellite positioning and reliable navigation performance

Add precise multi-constellation GNSS positioning for tracking, navigation, and environmental monitoring applications with SL871LG3240R003000

GNSS 28 Click is a compact add-on board that provides precise multi-constellation satellite positioning and reliable navigation performance. It is based on the SL871L (SL871LG3240R003000), a multi-constellation GNSS module from Telit Cinterion.

KEY FEATURES:



Multi-Constellation Support: Supports GPS (L1), GLONASS (L1, FDMA), Galileo (E1), and BeiDou (B1) frequency bands, ensuring high satellite visibility

Supports GPS (L1), GLONASS (L1, FDMA), Galileo (E1), and BeiDou (B1) frequency bands, ensuring high satellite visibility GNSS Engine: Built around the low-power Mediatek MT3333 engine

Built around the low-power Mediatek MT3333 engine High Performance: Offers 99 search and 33 tracking channels for robust signal acquisition and tracking

Offers 99 search and 33 tracking channels for robust signal acquisition and tracking Accuracy Enhancement: Uses SBAS (Satellite-Based Augmentation System) capability for improved positioning accuracy

Uses SBAS (Satellite-Based Augmentation System) capability for improved positioning accuracy Fast Acquisition: Supports AGPS (Assisted GPS) for a significantly faster Time-to-First-Fix (TTFF)

Supports AGPS (Assisted GPS) for a significantly faster Time-to-First-Fix (TTFF) Interference Mitigation: Features advanced jammer rejection to maintain signal integrity in noisy environments

Features advanced jammer rejection to maintain signal integrity in noisy environments Interface Support: Communicates with the host MCU via UART or I2C interfaces

Communicates with the host MCU via UART or I2C interfaces Antenna Flexibility: Includes support for both active and passive antennas

Includes support for both active and passive antennas Backup Power: Integrates a backup power circuit with a coin-cell battery for RTC and data retention

APPLICATIONS:



Provides precise and reliable location data for asset tracking systems

Suitable for navigation systems requiring high accuracy and low power consumption

requiring high accuracy and low power consumption Used in environmental monitoring systems for logging location data

systems for logging location data Ideal for location-based services and any embedded application requiring robust GNSS capabilities

