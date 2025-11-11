EEPROM 14 Click featuring automotive-grade high-endurance EEPROM for reliable long-term data storage

Get reliable non-volatile data storage for critical embedded applications with 24LC512

EEPROM 14 Click is a compact add-on board that provides reliable non-volatile data storage for various embedded applications. It is based on the 24LC512, a 512Kbit I2C serial EEPROM from Microchip.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

Non-Volatile Memory: Memory size of 512Kbit (or 64K x 8-bit) organized as a single block

High Endurance and Retention: Built on low-power CMOS technology, it ensures exceptional endurance with over one million erase/write cycles and more than 200 years of data retention

Low Power: Features ultra-low power consumption, making it ideal for battery-powered systems

I2C Interface: Communication is performed via the standard I2C serial interface

Flexible Operations: Supports page writes of up to 128 bytes, as well as random and sequential reads across the full memory range

High Reliability: AEC-Q100 automotive-qualified ensuring reliability in demanding environments

APPLICATIONS:



Used for secure and long-term storage of configuration parameters, calibration data, and system logs in industrial controllers

Ideal for durable data retention in automotive control units and applications requiring AEC-Q100 reliability

Suitable for saving user settings and firmware data in various consumer electronic devices

Any application that requires consistent and durable non-volatile data storage for critical information

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1850+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



