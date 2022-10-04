September at MIKROE

Hello MIKROE user,

What's new September brought us 22 working days, so we made 22 brand-new products for you! Amongst them are: 6 more affordable versions of our famous 8th generation development boards, 5 never before seen Click boards, 2 MIKROE fashion T-shirts, 4 components that we think will make your prototyping much easier, one sensor board and one SiBRAIN card. But, we have to say that the highlight of the month is the first ever version of the AVR PRO development board - EasyAVR PRO v8 and the world's first programmer and debugger over WiFi - CODEGRIP for AVR.

EasyAVR PRO v8 development board

The first PRO version of the AVR development board

A completely new addition to MIKROE development boards, a long-awaited 8th generation development board for AVR microcontrollers is here!

For the first time, we present you with the PRO version. Loved by hobbyists, as well as professionals.

It is equipped with a wide range of superior features and new world standards, just to name a few:

Onboard CODEGRIP

State-of-the-art power supply

SiBRAIN

New display board standard

5 mikrobus™ sockets

CODEGRIP for AVR

A unified solution designed to perform programming and debugging tasks on a range of different microcontroller devices (MCUs) based on the AVR architectures from Microchip®, over USB-C and WiFi. It currently supports more than 240 MCUs.

Bulding a better team together :)

September was definitely all about us :) First, we celebrated MIKROE's annual Family day, and then went on a 3-day team building trip to the beach! We wrote all about it on our blog, check it out.

