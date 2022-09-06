Another week, another MIKROE T-shirt in our collection!

Today we present the NECTO T-shirt - a new addition to our FANware collection. This one is for all NECTO Studio IDE users and people who love wearing modern designs. This T-shirt is in blue color with the "Ideal way of coding" sign on the front and the MIKROE logo on the left sleeve.

Be classy in this T-shirt while tinkering with one of your favorite time-saving development tools - NECTO Studio.

Stay tuned, new designs are coming soon.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE