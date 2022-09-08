Yesterday, we hosted a second Family Day at MIKROE!

The office is the place where we spend the greatest part of our life. From Monday till Friday, from morning till evening, our days pass here among desks and colleagues. And they kind of become a second family to us. That's why we love to connect our real-life family with the corporate one, at least a few days a year.



This year's theme



We understand the importance of preserving our rich Serbian and Balkan cultural heritage, with responsibility and love, by handing it down to younger generations. So we decided that the 2022 Family Day theme is "Serbian Tradition."

MIKROE Playground



Our yard was filled with a lot of different activities for everyone. The parents could rest and catch up with others with a glass of good Serbian wine or a sip of "rakija" while the animators kept their eyes on the kids. Since we turned the whole yard into a playground, the kids were everywhere. Sliding down the slider, playing basketball, table tennis, table football, and getting to know each other. We all enjoyed traditional barbecue while listening to the sounds of accordions, traditional drums, and guitar.

There is no Serbian tradition without dancing. We had the privilege to host the academic cultural-artistic society "Jana" and their folklore group, where we had a chance to learn a traditional folk dance called "kolo." We think our interns from France had the most fun while trying to catch the beat. And when we all got tired from dancing and playing, it was the perfect time for dessert - soft serve ice cream. Everyone's favorite.

Besides all of this, the most important part of the Serbian tradition is family, friendship, and love, which is exactly what we celebrated yesterday! ♥ We made some new friendships and deepened the ones that already exist. We hope everyone had a great time, and we can't wait for the next occasion which we will be celebrating together.

Until next year,

Your MIKROE