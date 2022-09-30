We heard your suggestions and made a new and more affordable version of EasyAVR PRO v8 over USB-C with on-board CODEGRIP over USB-C.

EasyAVR PRO v8 over USB-C development board is a universal development board ideal for rapid prototyping with everything engineers might need for their project development. It is equipped with a wide range of superior features and new world standards that allow more complex projects to be created flawlessly.

For more information about the EasyAVR PRO v8 over USB-C with on-board CODEGRIP over USB-C visit the official page.

ABOUT DEVELOPMENT BOARDS

8th Generation of development boards are designed for the rapid development of embedded applications. Development boards are equipped with the on-board CODEGRIP programming/debugging module. Besides the USB cable, the CODEGRIP module can be accessed over the WiFi network. The MCU is supplied in a form of a standardized SiBRAIN add-on board, supporting MCUs with various numbers of pins and specific hardware requirements. The developer has everything that might be needed: a highly advanced programmer/debugger module, a powerful power supply module, a huge set of connectivity options including USB, Ethernet, CAN, UART, a set of MIKROE proprietary standards, including the well-established mikroBUS™ standard, a standardized SiBRAIN socket, and a standardized 2x20 display connector. A number of interactive options are also available, including buttons, LEDs, switches, and more... Every 8th GEN Dev. Board is also an integral part of the MIKROE rapid development ecosystem. Supported by the software toolchain, backed up by hundreds of different Click boards™, it covers many different prototyping and development aspects, thus saving precious development time.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE