AFBR-S50 ToF Sensor Board represents an integrated solution based on the Broadcom AFBR-S50 medium-range 3D multipixel Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor for distance and motion measurement. The AFBR-S50 has been optimized to measure distances up to 30m working equally well on white, black, colored, and metallic reflective surfaces. It provides an ideal solution for robotics and industrial applications requiring precise 3D information and an extended range like drones or AMR/AGV. The AFBR-S50 ToF Sensor Board includes a 32-bit MCU and a VCSEL-based ToF sensor (Laser Class 1 eye safety), mounted on a compact-sized PCB, measuring only 35mm×35mm in size, alongside a 4-pin standard CAN connections compatible with Pixhawk®, a popular general-purpose flight controller. The size of the entire PCB allows users to realize an easy-to-implement subsystem and be used as a complete ToF module in an out-of-the-box manner, cutting the time to market.



ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

