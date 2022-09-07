Battery Holder 4 Cell AAA represents a unique case of economical design available in a format that supports four AAA ordinary or rechargeable batteries. This battery holder comes with PC terminals which turns it into an easy-to-connect solution perfect for devices that needs a 6V external supply.



For more information about Battery Holder 4 Cell AAA visit the product page.

ABOUT ACCESSORIES

Accessories are an important part of almost any project. We have a category on our website specially dedicated to them. In this category, you will find everything: displays, motors, sensors, batteries, cables, adapters, headers and connectors, fun ware, and a miscellaneous category with many exciting and fun items. Add functionality to your boards with carefully chosen accessories from our shop, compatible with our tools.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE