MIKROE Team Building 2022

Last week was definitely all about us!

After our Family Day, we headed to Ulcinj, Montenegro, on a 3-day Team Building trip! We were located in a nice beachfront resort with a campsite and deluxe bungalows - MCM Beach. The beach possesses the blue flag for several years and is also awarded the prestigious "Wild Beauty Award" for being the best beach in Montenegro.







The weather was perfect, so we were hanging out together on the beach, soaking up the rays of the sun, playing football and volleyball, listening to music and getting to know each other better. And at night we were partying in the bar where the DJ was blasting our favorite music.

This trip was filled with such good vibes and energy! A lot of team members say this was their best team building yet. We truly made some life-long memories together.

Until the next one,

Your MIKROE