Today we present CODEGRIP for AVR - a unified solution designed to perform programming and debugging tasks on a range of different microcontroller devices (MCUs) based on the AVR architectures from Microchip®, over USB-C and WiFi. It currently supports more than 212 MCUs.

It allows unlimited possibilities for development: you can place the CODEGRIP for AVR in almost any hardly accessible places such as hazardous environments, agricultural settings, and high-rise buildings while still retaining full debugging and programming access. Replicating user’s hardware has always been a challenge. Debugging through WiFi enables technical support to access the user’s hardware directly.

For more information about CODEGRIP for AVR programmer & debugger, visit the official page.

ABOUT CODEGRIP

CODEGRIP is a unified solution designed to perform programming and debugging tasks on a range of different microcontroller devices (MCUs) based on ARM® Cortex®-M, RISC-V, PIC®, dsPIC, PIC32, and AVR architectures. By bridging differences between various MCUs, CODEGRIP allows a huge number of MCUs from several different MCU vendors to be programmed and debugged. Thanks to some advanced and unique features such as wireless connectivity and USB-C connector, the task of programming a huge number of microcontrollers becomes seamless and effortless.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

