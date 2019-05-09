Add simple and reliable WiFi/BT/BLE connectivity to your application!

Over time, ESP WiFi modules became a synonym for IoT WiFi applications. The ESP32-WROOM-32 module is built on the success of its predecessors - namely ESP8266, bringing more processing power, more peripherals, and lowered power consumption. By combining both WiFi and BT/BLE, it allows both long and short-range wireless connectivity, supporting a broad range of different applications.

WiFi BLE click is equipped with the ESP32-WROOM-32, a generic WiFi and BT/BLE module produced by Espressif Systems, which is based on the ESP32-D0WDQ6 chip, a powerful 32-bit wireless SOIC, running RTOS. It allows using simple AT commands to perform various tasks. Easy to use and with conservative power consumption, it is a perfect solution for adding internet and Bluetooth® connectivity to any IoT or smart home application.

Featuring an embedded SOIC which has most of the critical components embedded on the chip, the ESP32-WROOM-32 ensures very reliable and efficient radio performance at 2.4GHz for both WiFi and BT connectivity options. Packed with this feature-rich module, WiFi BLE click can be used in many different applications, including:

Smart Home applications

IoT applications

WiFi enabled toys

Drones / robotics

Other applications that rely on simple and reliable WiFi or BT/BLE connectivity

For more information about WiFi BLE click, please visit our website.