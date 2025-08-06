ADAC 4 Click designed for analog and digital I/O functionality through eight flexible channels

Flexible 8-channel configurable analog and digital I/O solution based on the TPAFE0808 for versatile embedded control

ADAC 4 Click is a compact add-on board designed to provide configurable analog and digital I/O functionality through eight flexible channels, suitable for various control and monitoring tasks in embedded applications. It is based on the TPAFE0808, an 8-channel configurable ADC/DAC with I2C communication support from 3PEAK.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping 8 Flexible Channels: Each channel can independently function as an ADC input, DAC output, or general-purpose I/O

Each channel can independently function as an ADC input, DAC output, or general-purpose I/O Integrated 12-bit ADC and DAC: Provides high-resolution analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog conversion

Provides high-resolution analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog conversion Selectable Voltage Ranges: Offers 0–VREF (2.5V) or 0–2×VREF (5V) for both ADC and DAC

Offers 0–VREF (2.5V) or 0–2×VREF (5V) for both ADC and DAC ±3°C Accurate Temperature Sensor: Built-in temperature monitoring

Built-in temperature monitoring Flexible Reference Voltage: Allows selection between internal or external reference voltage via VREF SEL jumper

APPLICATIONS:



Expands the general-purpose/analog/digital I/O capabilities of embedded systems

capabilities of embedded systems Provides precise control over multiple analog signals

Monitors various analog and digital parameters within a system

within a system Can be used in compact test setups

Integrates into industrial automation for signal conditioning and control

for signal conditioning and control Offers flexible I/O for sensor interfacing and actuator control

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about ADAC 4 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE