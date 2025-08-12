EEPROM 17 Click for reliable non-volatile data storage

Ensure reliable non-volatile data storage with M24C04-R for critical system configurations, logs, and calibration data

EEPROM 17 Click is a compact add-on board designed for reliable non-volatile data storage, ideal for preserving critical information such as system configurations, logs, and calibration data in embedded applications. This board features the M24C04-R, a 4Kbit serial I2C EEPROM from STMicroelectronics.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping 4Kbit Serial I2C EEPROM: Provides 4 kilobits of non-volatile memory

Provides 4 kilobits of non-volatile memory Memory Organization: Features a 512-byte memory array with a 16-byte page size

Features a 512-byte memory array with a 16-byte page size Flexible Read Modes: Supports both random and sequential read modes

Supports both random and sequential read modes Fast Write Operations: Enables byte and page writes in under 5ms

Enables byte and page writes in under 5ms Hardware Write Protection: Includes a write protection pin (WC) to prevent accidental data modification

Includes a write protection pin (WC) to prevent accidental data modification Configurable I2C Address: Allows setting the I2C address via an onboard jumper

APPLICATIONS:



Stores configuration parameters, operational logs, and calibration data in industrial controllers

Provides non-volatile memory for IoT sensor data, device settings, and firmware updates

sensor data, device settings, and firmware updates Preserves critical system information in vehicle control units

Enables long-term data storage of system events and measurements

of system events and measurements Any embedded system requiring reliable and persistent data storage with high write endurance

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about EEPROM 17 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE