Charger 29 Click designed for single-cell battery charging and power path management in low-power applications

Get intelligent single-cell battery charging and power path management with BQ25188

Charger 29 Click is a compact add-on board designed for single-cell battery charging and power path management in low-power, portable applications. It is based on the BQ25188 linear battery charger IC from Texas Instruments.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

Single-Cell Battery Charging: Optimized for charging single-cell Li-Ion/Li-Polymer batteries

Fast Charge Current: Supports programmable charge currents from 5mA to 1A

System Load Support: Can supply system loads up to 3A

Ultra-Low Quiescent Current: Extends battery life by minimizing power consumption when idle

Wide Input Voltage Range: Supports input voltage from 3V to 18V via VEXT, or 5V via mikroBUS™

Integrated Battery Temperature Monitoring: Supports configurable NTC (Negative Temperature Coefficient) thresholds and JEITA compliance for safe charging

APPLICATIONS:



Provides efficient and safe charging for smart wearables

Ideal for charging and power management in wireless earbuds

Supplies power and manages charging for portable AR/VR headsets

Suitable for a wide range of low-power, handheld electronic devices

Provides robust power management for battery-operated IoT sensors and devices

