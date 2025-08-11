BT Audio 4 Click designed to provide high-quality wireless audio streaming and data communication over Bluetooth

Experience high-quality wireless audio streaming and data communication over Bluetooth 5.4 with the IDC777-1

BT Audio 4 Click is a compact add-on board designed to provide high-quality wireless audio streaming and data communication over Bluetooth in both Classic and LE Audio modes. This board is based on the IDC777-1, a fully integrated Bluetooth 5.4 module from IOT747, controlled via UART.

KEY FEATURES:



Bluetooth 5.4 Support: Enables advanced wireless audio and data communication

Enables advanced wireless audio and data communication LE Audio Unicast and Auracast: Supports next-generation LE Audio capabilities for personal and broadcast audio

Supports next-generation LE Audio capabilities for personal and broadcast audio UART Control: Allows easy configuration and communication via AT commands

Allows easy configuration and communication via AT commands Multiple Bluetooth Profiles: Supports HFP, A2DP (Sink/Source), AVRCP, SPP, and BLE

Supports HFP, A2DP (Sink/Source), AVRCP, SPP, and BLE Analog and Digital Audio Interfaces: Provides flexible audio connectivity

Provides flexible audio connectivity PCM Interface: For digital audio communication

For digital audio communication MAX9722A Stereo Amplifier: Drives headphones with a CTIA-compliant 3.5mm jack

Drives headphones with a CTIA-compliant 3.5mm jack Onboard Electret Microphone: Enables voice input functionality

APPLICATIONS:



Integrates wireless audio into home entertainment or professional AV setups

Provides high-quality wireless audio for conference calls

Suitable for wireless headphones, speakers, and other portable audio gadgets

Enables wireless audio for industrial communication or monitoring

communication or monitoring Integrates wireless audio into in-car infotainment systems

Ideal for developing feature-rich wireless headsets

For more information about BT Audio 4 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



