Cap Slider 3 Click for reliable capacitive sliding interface for touch-based control applications

Implement capacitive sliding interface with IQS323 for intuitive, gesture-based user input in your embedded systems

Cap Slider 3 Click is a compact add-on board that provides a reliable capacitive sliding interface for touch-based control applications, ideal for implementing gesture-based user input in embedded systems. It is based on the IQS323, a highly flexible ProxFusion® sensor fusion IC from Azoteq.

KEY FEATURES:



Capacitive Sliding Interface:

Detects slide gestures in both UP and DOWN directions

ProxFusion® Sensor Fusion IC:

Integrates proximity, touch, and other sensing capabilities

On-Chip Processing:

Handles gesture recognition directly on the IC

Automatic Tuning:

Adapts to environmental changes for stable performance

Ultra-Low Power Operation:

Includes Halt and distributed ULP (Ultra-Low Power) modes for energy efficiency

Dual-Direction Trigger Detection: Specifically optimized for UP and DOWN slide gestures

APPLICATIONS:



Enables gesture-based control in smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other wearables

Suitable for applications where traditional buttons are not feasible

Can be used to detect proximity for SAR compliance

Efficiently detects presence to wake up a system

Integrates advanced touch control into various devices

Provides robust touch input for industrial control panels

