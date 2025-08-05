Power MUX 3 Click designed to manage multiple power sources in systems requiring power switching

Manage up to three power sources, autonomously select and connect the highest-priority valid supply to a common output with LTC4417

Power MUX 3 Click is a compact add-on board designed to manage multiple power sources in systems requiring high availability and power switching. It is based on the LTC4417, a prioritized PowerPath™ controller from Analog Devices.

KEY FEATURES:



Prioritized PowerPath™ Control: Autonomously selects and connects one of up to three valid power supplies to a common output.

User-Defined Thresholds: Allows setting undervoltage and overvoltage thresholds for power source validity

Fast Non-Overlap Switching: Ensures smooth transitions between power sources

Inrush Current Control: Manages current spikes during power-up or switching

Red VALID LED Indicators: Visually indicates which power source is currently valid

Cascading Support: Features a CAS pin for expanding to more than three power sources

APPLICATIONS:



Battery Backup Systems: Manages power transfer from main supply to battery backup

Multi-Source Power Systems: Ensures continuous operation with multiple power options

Redundant Power Supplies: Provides power redundancy for critical systems

Server and Networking Equipment: Manages power for accessories and modules in server environments

Ideal for any application needing automatic power source selection and management

EmbeddedWiki

For more information about Power MUX 3 Click visit the official product page.



