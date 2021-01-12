301 new product in one year - 2020 RECAP

It's hard to believe that such a challenging year came to an end. So much has happened, both in our industry and in the world in general. We know it’s been a tough year for many people and businesses, and we’re very grateful to have had you as our dear customer in 2020. Thank you for the trust you have placed in us. This year we continued shipping worldwide, making one new product per day and we keep bringing revolutionary products with unique features and capabilities. Our core values and vision remained the same. And most importantly, we saved our internal processes and the Mikroe family.

Let's start this recap

2019 was a year of innovation, but we continued in the same direction. In 2020 we celebrated Fusion's first birthday and added one more development board to this line - Fusion for PIC32 v8 development board. EasyPIC line also got a new addition to the family - EasyPIC PRO v8 development board.



NECTO Studio

Because it is essential for us that you are a part of the process of shaping the future of NECTO Studio, we kept you updated throughout the whole year. NECTO Studio had the biggest update yet, as well as the mikroSDK 2.0 release - the world's first unified SDK to support 8BIT PIC and 32BIT ARM architecture. NECTO Studio is now available for ARM, PIC, and PIC32 architectures.





From one simple idea to a dominant add-on board standard. Our Click board™ portfolio continues to grow rapidly. We released 800th Click board™ in May and celebrated the release of the 900th Click board™ in October, with an interesting campaign. With these releases, Click boards™ keep holding the place of the biggest add-on board collection in the world.





When the pandemic started it left us all surprised and a little bit worried. But, with the perfect organization, we managed to adapt quickly.

Our CEO Neb was inspired by the whole situation and then the Planet Debug was born. We can now say with certainty that this is the biggest invention of 2020, or maybe a decade, but we will let time decide.



From this year we have a new sector in our company - Design Service, your new partner for the embedded world. And we also entered the last year of being a teenager. We celebrated our 19th birthday!

To go through all 301 products we released in 2020 you have to be patient and persistent - which is exactly how we got the best from 2020 and made it a successful year. But believe us, it will be worth it (a gift is waiting for you at the end of this page).



Here is the list of all products:





