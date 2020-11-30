November at Mikroe

Hello Mikroe Users,

Another successful month is behind us. If you haven't seen what's new here at Mikroe, don't worry, we are here to show you the highlights of the month!

What's new In November we released 21 new products! We added 20 new Click boards™ in our shop, and one new MCU Card. And since you liked our Black Friday Offer, we decided to extend it - the Cyber Monday Offer is here. You can buy our products with 20-30% discount until tomorrow at 5 PM CET.

15 MORE DEVELOPMENT BOARDS EMBRACE THE MIKROBUS™ STANDARD

We are proud that a lot of companies see the mikroBUS™ standard value, and are adding mikroBUS™ socket into their design to simplify development and maximize efficiency.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 307 boards, to learn more visit mikroBUS™ page.

LIFE AT MIKROE

We are glad that despite the pandemic we had an amazing year in the intern's lab. Full of young, enthusiastic, polite people ready to learn and improve. And most importantly, they are all happy and healthy with a lot of accumulated knowledge and full of amazing memories. To learn all about their internship read this article.

