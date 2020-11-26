French Interns - Class of 2020

The last eight interns from ESEO INSTITUTE OF SC. & TECHNOLOGY from Angers, a city west of Paris finished their internship at Mikroe yesterday.

During their time here they were mentored by our software and hardware engineers. Whenever they needed help and guidance with their project, they could turn to them for advice.

They were kind enough to prepare a presentation on their projects and show us how their life has looked like for the past 3 months.

We know that a lot of students, due to Coronavirus, didn't have a chance to have their internship in a foreign country this year. But, we are glad that despite the pandemic we had an amazing year in the intern's lab. Full of young, enthusiastic, polite people ready to learn and improve. And most importantly, they are all happy and healthy with a lot of accumulated knowledge and full of amazing memories.

Let's hope they visit us next year. Judging by what they had to say about their time here, we'll definitely see them again.

We are glad that we had a chance to be a part of their professional and personal development.

INTERNSHIP AT MIKROELEKTRONIKA

Don't forget that you can enter the internship program as well. Send us your internship applications and get the chance to work on challenging projects in the lab. Of course, you'll be under the steadfast guidance of our engineers.

Do you have a project you always wanted to bring to life, but you didn't know how?

Join the internship program and work with all our products. Show us your skills and talents. Let's build something amazing together.

Your Mikroe