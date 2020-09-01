August at Mikroe: 26 NEW Products + World's First Planet Debug

Published: 01/09/2020 | Post categories: Community news, Special Offer

August at Mikroe: 26 NEW Products + World's First Planet Debug

 

Another successful month is behind us. If you haven't seen what's new here at Mikroe, don't worry, we are here to show you the highlights of the month!

What's new

In August we released 26 new products! 2 new mikromedia boards, new TFT Displays, mikroBUS sockets, MCU Card, and, of course - Click boards™!

But, the star, and the biggest highlight of the month,
is Planet Debug!

https://www.mikroe.com/planet-debug

PLANET DEBUG

You can now program and debug remotely, online from any place in the World. You are no longer limited by the hardware you have on your desk. And, the best news is - IT'S FREE!

GET YOUR FREE PLANET DEBUG TIME

In August we also celebrated our amazing partnerships with Toshiba and Analog Devices. Stay tuned for what is to come. You can always keep track of what is happening by following our blog.

Toshiba Collaborates

Analog Devices

Until next monthly update, continue following us on our social media accounts where we post every day.

