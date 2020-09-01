August at Mikroe: 26 NEW Products + World's First Planet Debug

Hello Mikroe Users,

Another successful month is behind us. If you haven't seen what's new here at Mikroe, don't worry, we are here to show you the highlights of the month!

What's new In August we released 26 new products! 2 new mikromedia boards, new TFT Displays, mikroBUS sockets, MCU Card, and, of course - Click boards™! But, the star, and the biggest highlight of the month,

is Planet Debug!

PLANET DEBUG You can now program and debug remotely, online from any place in the World. You are no longer limited by the hardware you have on your desk. And, the best news is - IT'S FREE!

In August we also celebrated our amazing partnerships with Toshiba and Analog Devices. Stay tuned for what is to come. You can always keep track of what is happening by following our blog.

Until next monthly update, continue following us on our social media accounts where we post every day.

Your Mikroe