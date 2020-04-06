Hello, NECTO Studio users, we have an important update for you – NECTO is now available for PIC!

That’s right – the largest user community will finally get NECTO Studio! With beta version of PIC compiler (mikroC AI for PIC) included, Necto also comes loaded with new features like remote access, and the Floating licence.

The remote access is a feature proving to be very important, maybe now more than ever.It is especially useful with distant, difficult to reach systems or even places with an unhealthy/hazardous environment. All you need is internet connection, CODEGRIP programmer, or any CODEGRIP enhanced development board, and you will be able to program and debug your remote hardware from the comforts of your office, home or even your favourite coffee place.

The Floating license is particularly important if you run a two-person team, a whole R&D department, or teach a class. With it, individual licenses are not tied to individual computers/users. In other words, you don’t have to buy a compiler license for each person who will use it. The number of licenses you own only defines how many compiler copies can be in active use at the same time. You control who has access. It is very affordable: Instead of buying multiple licenses at regular price, we will quote a special discounted price. There is also a special educational discount for schools and universities. Come back after the expiring period, and we will offer you the 50% discount on your next renewal.

As promised, this year we are going to give you regular updates regarding our new revolutionary IDE, NECTO Studio, and we are continuing that practice!

Also, Mikroe's Software team has decided to update you with new features, improvements and bug fixes. We would also like to invite you to be a part of the process that is shaping the future of this product.

To see all of the new feature, current improvements & bug fixes – go to the official NECTO Studio page.

That's the current status, but as mentioned prior – we will continue working on regular updates to make things run even more smoothly than ever before.

But that’s not all! Since NECTO Studio is now available for PIC (mikroC AI for PIC) we have special offers for our loyal customers:

If you have purchased mikroC PRO for PIC in 2019 – you can get NECTO Studio for free on this link

If you have purchased mikroC PRO for PIC prior to 2019 you can get an 80% discount on the Perpetual License if you buy in April of 2020, a 60% discount on the Perpetual License if you buy in May of 2020, and a 40% discount on the Perpetual License if you buy in June of 2020 on this link

If you have not been a user before, you can get NECTO Studio now with a 30% discount and be a part of our Early Bird offer.

For more information about NECTO Studio, please visit the official product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe