NECTO IS OFFICIALY RELEASED!

Hello Necto users,

It's an excellent day for embedded programming. We bring you the NECTO Studio official release!

New revolutionary IDE brings a powerful editor, Wi-Fi, and USB In-circuit debugging support, GUI designer, package manager, advanced project management, and much more. It's a productive cross-platform environment available on Windows, Linux, and macOS. Teams of designers and developers can now share the same project across different platforms keeping the same look and feel. Focus on your code, and let the intelligent code completion write the correct syntax for you, suggest proper names, and auto-close brackets. With a unique integrated NECTO Designer you can create amazing user interfaces.

WHAT IS NEW?

With the beta phase over, Necto Studio is officially released! Along with Necto Studio, mikroC AI for ARM is shedding its beta coat and getting a new and fresh official one. MikroC AI for PIC (released just ten days ago) remains in beta, but also as the main priority of MikroE software department.

mikroBUS™, and all the following features are now fully covered by mikroSDK v2.0! With 495 packages for Click boards already uploaded, and 80+ soon to come, all ready to be experienced from the comforts of the brand new Necto Studio. All this was made possible with the introduction of PWM functionality into mikroSDK v2.0, as well as a further enhancement of UART by implementing advanced interrupt functionalities.

Remote access is updated! Remote access feature, now updated with additional port selection, is proving to be very important, now maybe more than ever. It is especially useful for places with an unhealthy/hazardous environment, or distant, difficult to reach systems. All you need is an internet connection, a CODEGRIP programmer or any CODEGRIP enhanced development board. You will be able to program and debug your remote hardware from the comforts of your office, home, or even your favorite coffee place.

So, don't wait and be part of the inevitable future!

To see all the new features, current improvements & bug fixes – go to the official NECTO Studio page.

WHAT IS NEXT?

Even under current circumstances, and half of our team working from home, we're still doing our best to offer you the best possible tools for embedded projects:

We're excited to report that we're well underway of supporting other vendors in mikroSDK 2.0 (such as NXP, TIVA, MSP432, and Microchip CEC) (HAL & Driver), as well as PIC vendors. It will give you unimaginable complete access to more than 700 click boards working for different vendors and architectures with a single code base.

And it's not just mikroSDK support we're working on. We have decided to establish GDB support for CODEGRIP in NECTO Studio, and to show you that we think about our old customers, we have also chosen to support mikroProg for PIC, and mikroProg for ARM vendors. It will provide you debug and program access to MikroE 7th generation development systems.

That's the current status, but as mentioned prior – we will continue working on regular updates, and we have a track record to prove it (the last update was only ten days ago).

To finish things off, a quick reminder - NECTO Studio is already available for PIC (mikroC AI for PIC)! The discounts have begun, and you can get detailed instructions on how to use them by visiting our promotional page.

Your Mikroe